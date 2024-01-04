The Best Way To Fix An Over-Salted Steak

The best strategy for sparing your tastebuds from over-salting is to avoid it altogether. Everyone wants to eat flavorful meals, but in many ways, using so much seasoning on a steak can be too much. That doesn't mean staying away from flavor, but it does implore cooks to use a more practiced hand so there are no salting accidents. Martha Stewart advises the best way to do this is to employ a practice used in cooking school. Removing seasoning is much harder than adding it. This fact is why schools recommend seasoning in layers. Start with a pinch of salt, and you can always add more throughout the preparation. Also, be aware of the type of salt you are using. Kosher salt, for instance, has a lighter flavor, so you can use more of it. Don't make this mistake with your run-of-the-mill table salt.

The only guaranteed way to make a delicious course without oversaturating it in salt is to taste it as you go. This way, you can season in layers and ensure that you are staying the course. Admittedly, this strategy may be a little more challenging with steak, especially if you are serving guests. If you have the opportunity, there is always the option of making an extra steak to taste and using the same measurements for the meal that will make it to the dinner table. Barring that, there's always takeout.