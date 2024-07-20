The Easy-To-Make Mistake That's Ruining Your Feta Cheese

When it comes to the shelf life of fresh cheese, feta can feel like a little bit of a gray area. If you don't manage to eat it all in one meal or recipe, you have about a week to eat it up once the package is opened. The trouble is, sometimes feta seems to go bad faster than seven days — what gives? The most likely culprit is you, unfortunately. Touching fresh feta with your hands transfers microbes onto the cheese and into the brine, which can cause it to go bad.

It should go without saying that you should always wash your hands before you touch any food, but it's especially true when it comes to fresh cheese like feta, which is a pickled curd variety. Every cheese is made by carefully fermenting milk with specific bacteria in a very sterile, controlled environment. Your hands, like it or not, are covered with all kinds of microorganisms that will happily move right in when introduced to a cheesy environment, especially fresh varieties like feta. To keep your crumbles and blocks in tip top shape, don't touch fresh cheese with your bare hands unless you're going to eat all of it. Instead, use a clean utensil or plastic barrier to touch your cheese.