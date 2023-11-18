That Salty Brine Truly Is The Key To Keeping Feta Fresh For Longer

Many fetas you find in the store come in a vacuum-sealed package with an insignificant amount of brine, because the seal removes air and a little brine is all that is required for shelf stability. Unopened feta in this state will stay good for around a month; however, as soon as the seal is broken you have no more than a week before the cheese will turn. Unless, of course, you return the cheese to a brine. Most feta packaging is not reusable, so if you have more cheese than you need at any one time, simply store it in an airtight container. Fill the container with one teaspoon of salt per cup of water used, and be sure that the feta is completely covered by the brine before popping it into the fridge. This way it will stay fresh for up to a month.

If you're working with crumbles you can do the same thing, but freezing them also optimizes freshness. Feta will last frozen for up to three months, but note that it may change the flavor and texture of the cheese, affecting its future application. Once-frozen cheese may not make a great fresh garnish, but it's perfect for omelets or other cooked dishes. If freezing crumbles, it's recommended that you pre-freeze them on a baking sheet before transferring to a ziplock bag to keep them from freezing together.