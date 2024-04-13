Extend The Shelf Life Of Feta Cheese With One Easy Step

If you buy a small tub of crumbled feta, you may be able to use it all up in one use. However in most cases, like when you buy a whole block of it, you'll probably have some left over. While keeping this type of cheese in the same container or package it came in is perhaps the most convenient way to store it, it's not always the best option. Although unopened feta can last for as long as six months in the fridge, as soon as you open it, this timeframe shortens to only seven days.

Thankfully, extending the shelf life of this dairy product is as simple as storing it in olive oil after opening, which can maintain its freshness for two to three weeks. The way it works is the fat in the olive oil creates a barrier around the cheese, effectively sealing it off from outside contaminants. As a result, the feta is protected against bacteria, yeast, and other microbes, thereby delaying spoilage. This is just one of the many benefits of storing feta in olive oil.