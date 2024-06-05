A Professional Weighs In On How To Embrace The Gamey Taste Of Lamb

Whether you're tentative beginner when it comes to eating lamb or a seasoned connoisseur, you probably know one thing for sure: It's got a distinctly gamey flavor that you either love or hate. While the flavor of this meat can take some getting used to, many diners unfairly dismiss it and stick to more popular cuts, or try every trick in the book to make lamb less gamey. Rather than writing it off, it might just be worth it to embrace this animal's unique profile.

To learn more about how to enhance lamb's character, Daily Meal spoke to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill and the Clock Tower Farm, an agricultural property dedicated to ethically raises pigs and lambs for use in his restaurant. When it comes to whether or not to lean into the natural taste of lamb, Parente has this to say: "[Home cooks] should absolutely embrace the gamey flavor," and to "enjoy what makes it unique and different from your usual steak."

Ready to start learning how to love lamb? As Parente notes, "A lamb steak or chop cooked on the grill is a great way to highlight that natural lamb flavor." When you cook it on the grill, you caramelize the lamb's flavorful fat, which bastes the meat and enhances that strong taste. According to this expert, the right cooking technique can highlight the taste of the meat, creating a meal that's delicious in its own right and far more memorable than generic beef and pork.