Give Overnight Oats A Tiramisu Upgrade For An Unbeatable Breakfast

When you're in the mood for a morning meal that's both convenient and filling, overnight oats are a tasty and nutritious option. If you have some experience making cold-soaked oats then you already know, besides using equal amounts of oats and liquid, you have a lot of creative freedom to make this breakfast your own. Next to adding a variety of sweeteners, overnight oats are often infused with berries, peanut butter, chocolate, and yogurt. Beyond continuing to make your most trusted overnight oats recipes, why not enhance your next jar with the rich flavors of classic tiramisu?

Traditionally, this creamy Italian dessert combines ladyfinger cookies, coffee or espresso, and a dairy-rich custard made with mascarpone cheese and topped with cocoa powder. Since the beginner's guide to tiramisu claims that there are only six main ingredients used to make this coffee-kissed dessert, you can easily upgrade your overnight oats with the rich flavors of this delicious confection.

To make tiramisu overnight oats, apart from securing enough oats, milk, and the optional chia seeds, you'll need maple syrup, espresso powder or coffee, yogurt, and cocoa powder. The best part about making tiramisu-inspired overnight oats is that you can use varying combinations of the suggested ingredients to achieve a tailor-made recipe that suits your taste buds. In just a few simple steps and with careful preparation, you'll have a new and satisfying flavor of overnight oats to enjoy.