Give Overnight Oats A Tiramisu Upgrade For An Unbeatable Breakfast
When you're in the mood for a morning meal that's both convenient and filling, overnight oats are a tasty and nutritious option. If you have some experience making cold-soaked oats then you already know, besides using equal amounts of oats and liquid, you have a lot of creative freedom to make this breakfast your own. Next to adding a variety of sweeteners, overnight oats are often infused with berries, peanut butter, chocolate, and yogurt. Beyond continuing to make your most trusted overnight oats recipes, why not enhance your next jar with the rich flavors of classic tiramisu?
Traditionally, this creamy Italian dessert combines ladyfinger cookies, coffee or espresso, and a dairy-rich custard made with mascarpone cheese and topped with cocoa powder. Since the beginner's guide to tiramisu claims that there are only six main ingredients used to make this coffee-kissed dessert, you can easily upgrade your overnight oats with the rich flavors of this delicious confection.
To make tiramisu overnight oats, apart from securing enough oats, milk, and the optional chia seeds, you'll need maple syrup, espresso powder or coffee, yogurt, and cocoa powder. The best part about making tiramisu-inspired overnight oats is that you can use varying combinations of the suggested ingredients to achieve a tailor-made recipe that suits your taste buds. In just a few simple steps and with careful preparation, you'll have a new and satisfying flavor of overnight oats to enjoy.
How to incorporate coffee into overnight oats
Even though you may be excited to swap out your usual chai-spice overnight oats for a new variation, knowing there is more than one way to make tiramisu-inspired overnight oats can seem a bit daunting. Therefore, aim to incorporate extra ingredients one at a time. The most important step in giving oats that classic tiramisu flavor is by adding coffee. Whether you use liquid espresso or drip coffee, remember to follow the standard ratio of wet-to-dry ingredients for classic overnight oats. Whichever ratio of milk to coffee you use, make sure combined liquids equal the same measured amount of oats. For example, if you use ⅔ cup of milk and ⅓ cup of drip coffee, use one cup of oats. Depending on your tastebuds, you may want to add more coffee and less milk or vice versa.
Alternatively, you can add varying amounts of concentrated espresso powder to milk without changing your standard ratio of wet and dry ingredients. If you're making this upgraded breakfast for little ones, use decaffeinated espresso powder or drip coffee.
Once you successfully combine oats, chia seeds, milk, and coffee, add a good pour of maple syrup and a bit of vanilla extract. To give oats a rich chocolate flavor, add a bit of cocoa powder before mixing. Otherwise, allow this base mixture to chill for at least four hours before adding your own specialized variation of tiramisu's classic mascarpone layer.
Use Greek yogurt to make delicious tiramisu-inspired overnight oats
While you can use a little condensed milk to sweeten overnight oats, Greek yogurt is often used to make this morning meal more satisfying. You can also make this tasty breakfast look and feel more like real tiramisu by layering oats and yogurt in glass jars ahead of time. Simply combine your favorite brand of Greek yogurt with your sweetener of choice and some vanilla. Feel free to test out other styles of yogurt made from alternative ingredients like coconut.
Alternatively, add some softened cream cheese to the mix. Cream cheese gives the creamy component of this dish a richer consistency and taste. When it comes to sweeteners, many recipe variations recommend the aforementioned maple syrup for its rich, caramel-like flavor.
Whichever way you decide to make this additional layer, make sure the ingredients used result in a thicker consistency. Since each bite of classic tiramisu contains distinct layers of coffee-soaked cookies and mascarpone custard, you want the yogurt component of your specialized oats to be thick enough to provide contrast. Layer oats and yogurt in jars or add a dollop or two of sweetened yogurt over your prepared oats upon serving. Add a dusting of cocoa powder for an essential finishing touch. By using extra ingredients like coffee, yogurt, and cocoa powder, you can successfully turn classic overnight oats into a morning-friendly variation of traditional tiramisu.