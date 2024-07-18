What To Avoid When Buying A Bundt Cake Pan

Part of the reason you want to avoid pans with more subtle patterns is the possibility that they won't leave their mark on your cake. As your batter bakes and rises, if the ridges or lines aren't deep or defined enough, you could wind up with a finished product that has very little shape at all (aside from being round). On the other hand, those well-defined pans make a beautifully dramatic presentation and give you legible designs with clean ridges and corners.

There is some debate about whether you'll be able to get as much of your glaze or frosting into those nooks and crannies, but there is no question that even without topping your bundt cake, you'll still have an eye-catching confection if you leave the indistinct options on the shelf.

When it comes to more finely designed bundt pans, however, it can be a little trickier to get them properly greased. This is one of those instances in which it can be a bad idea to line your cake pan with parchment, but fortunately, there are other ways to make your cake release cleanly. For one thing, opting for a non-stick option will give you a head start. You can also try out a simple paste that makes removing bundt cakes effortless and is a snap to mix together. It's also important to let your cake cool so it doesn't fall apart when you flip it.