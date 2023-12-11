The Simple Paste That Makes Removing Bundt Cakes Effortless

When you're baking up a bundt cake, it's important to take precautions to prevent the dessert from sticking to the pan. Otherwise, when it's time to remove it, you may break off chunks of the cake, or wind up with an uneven texture on the outside. And since bundt cakes aren't always coated with a full layer of frosting on the outside, you'll want a nicer-looking cake surface.

Fortunately, so long as the baking pan has been properly greased and floured, it should be easy to remove. This is typically done by spreading some shortening around the inside of the pan, then sprinkle in a loose layer of flour. If you're looking to save yourself some time, however, you can pre-make a paste to spread both on at the same time. To make the paste, also called "cake goop," simply mix together equal parts of a neutral-flavored oil, vegetable shortening, and flour. All you'll need to do is whisk the ingredients together, then coat the inside of your baking pan with the mixture.