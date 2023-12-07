The Scientific Reason Bundt Pans Are Perfect For Thick Cake Batter

Invented in 1950, the Bundt pan has cemented itself as a baker's favorite with its distinctive shape and look. With a variety of fluted patterns to choose from, even a beginner baker can make a visually appealing cake — no precision frosting required. But aesthetics alone aren't the reason why Bundt pans became one of the most popular ways of baking dense cakes like pound cake, chocolate cake, banana bread, and more. Notably, a Bundt pan offers a scientific advantage when it comes to baking thick cake batter: Its shape allows for even heat distribution around the cake and prevents gummy and heavy centers.

By virtue of thermodynamics and oven design, the exterior of a cake always bakes faster than the interior, and this is something you have to keep in mind. However, a thick batter exacerbates the issue because heat takes significantly longer to permeate the much denser liquid. When using a conventional cake pan for thick cakes, there's a well-insulated center pocket that will most likely cook at a much slower pace, often resulting in an uneven texture or even an undercooked middle.

A Bundt pan bypasses this issue via the central tube that separates the cake into a ring. It allows hot air to circulate evenly around the batter, ensuring that heat reaches the middle parts of the cake at the same rate as the outer rim.