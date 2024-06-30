Here's When It's A Bad Idea To Line Your Cake Pan With Parchment Paper

Making a cake should be a joyful process, with the promise of something delicious and delightful to behold when it's all over — which is why few outcomes are as disappointing as your confection refusing to come out of its vessel. Common advice tells you to line your pan with parchment paper, making it a cinch to pop out with minimal damage. That's a great tip — if you're using a flat pan.

For confectioners who are creating a cake that requires a more elaborate setup, however, like a bundt or fluted pan, this hack doesn't really work out. And the world of specialty and novelty options has expanded dramatically. No longer are we restricted to the bundt or fluted setup. You can find versions that yield cakes shaped like beehives, honeycombs, castles, ears of corn, or even characters and scenes from your favorite movie. This makes for exciting decorating possibilities, so you'll want to keep those details intact.

In these scenarios, parchment paper won't take the shape of the pan, and you'll wind up with crinkled or ripped paper and obfuscated details that don't allow for the beautiful structure you'd envisioned for your finished product. Fortunately, there are still steps you can take to ensure you can spring your cake from its fancy vessel.