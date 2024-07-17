Quaker Oats Used To Sell A Lot More Than Just Oatmeal

Company origins are often more confusing than you might expect. We know McDonald's started as a barbecue restaurant, and General Mills created Olive Garden as a brand (no Italians are involved here), while other companies feel more obscure. But all things have a known beginning, especially modern companies. This holds true even for one that seems impossibly old-fashioned — like Quaker Oats.

The history of the Quaker Oats brand isn't just long; it's bizarre, too. If the iconic branding being trademarked in 1877 sounds like an absurdly old origin for a company still operating successfully today, you'd be surprised to know the actual origins of the company go back even further than that to the 1850s. Moreover, the company wasn't simply an oats company; despite its branding around oats, it has sold everything from other breakfast products and sports drinks to children's toys and restaurant chains during its long history.