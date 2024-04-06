Elvis Presley's Favorite On-Stage Drink May Surprise You

While most Elvis Presley fans are familiar with his love for fried peanut butter & banana sandwiches, the King was a big fan of another indulgence, too. Whenever Presley took to the stage throughout the 1970s, you could usually see a full jar of Gatorade somewhere around him. Allegedly the King really loved this drink, the orange flavor especially, and some fans even wondered if the brand sponsored Presley because he drank it so much. As far as we know, he was not, Presley was just a really big fan of the beverage, and he wasn't shy about sharing his love for it either.

During one of his shows in 1970, Presley famously said into the microphone: "This is Gatorade — in case you want to aid your gator." At another show, he also claimed he thought the drink "worked 10x faster than water." There's some truth to that last quote, too, as Gatorade is literally made to provide better levels of hydration, so it is a great choice for a performer.