How Does One Define The Flavor Of Cool Blue Gatorade?

Gatorade, the popular sports drink, is unique in the sense that it's more known by its colors than its actual flavors. If you ask anyone what their favorite flavor of Gatorade is, they'd probably say something along the lines of "the red one" or "the green one" — never by the flavors the drinks actually are. But what if there's a type of Gatorade that has a flavor so complex, so vague, that its color can actually describe the drink better?

Cool Blue Gatorade is the perfect example of this. Unlike other Gatorade drinks, there's not even a set flavor written on the label to tell you what you're drinking. It's almost as if Gatorade itself doesn't even know what flavor it is. But there are some people who claim to have finally figured out just what exactly Cool Blue Gatorade tastes like — and how it stands against other blue flavors of the classic thirst quencher.