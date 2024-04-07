Avoid Ruining Your Soup With These Vegetable Tips

Whether you're trying to sneak a few additional vegetables into your family's diet or you simply adore a spoonful of carrots and potatoes in a hot broth, soups are the perfect vessel for incorporating just about every kind of vegetable. However, common mistakes can lead to unevenly cooked veg, which is a recipe for ruining your soup. While your goal might be to simply tuck a bit of onion and some carrot into your creamy tomato-basil soup or you want to load up a pot with all the veggies in a vegetable soup, learning how to handle those prized garden ingredients can mean the difference between a miracle meal and mush.

To avoid an episode of Soup Nightmares, it's important to pay attention to the types of vegetables you're using, understand their individual cooking needs, and practice soup-making protocols that will net you a perfectly textured soup with vegetables in the starring role. Once you get that figured out, you'll be able to use up what's in the vegetable drawer in a comforting beef and vegetable or classic chicken noodle soup.