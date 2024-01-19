The Subtly Sweet Ingredient That Amps Up The Flavor Of Vegetable Soup

When the weather gets chillier by the day, hearty and warm soups are sure to hit the spot for most of us. You could try your hand at some amazing soup recipes for a comforting fall meal, and there are a variety of soups to choose from — both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. However, if you are keen to try a wholesome and hearty vegetable soup, we have a secret ingredient to share with you whose subtly sweet flavor is sure to amp up your dish. This ingredient is carrot juice, which adds just enough sweetness without making it overly sugary while still being healthy and delicious.

Vegetable soups can be made in many ways by adding any veg, herbs, and spices of your choice. They could be heavy on chopped and cooked veggies or have more of a liquid broth-like consistency. Whatever way you decide to go for your vegetable soup this winter, definitely try the carrot juice addition. You can thank us later.