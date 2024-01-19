The Subtly Sweet Ingredient That Amps Up The Flavor Of Vegetable Soup
When the weather gets chillier by the day, hearty and warm soups are sure to hit the spot for most of us. You could try your hand at some amazing soup recipes for a comforting fall meal, and there are a variety of soups to choose from — both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. However, if you are keen to try a wholesome and hearty vegetable soup, we have a secret ingredient to share with you whose subtly sweet flavor is sure to amp up your dish. This ingredient is carrot juice, which adds just enough sweetness without making it overly sugary while still being healthy and delicious.
Vegetable soups can be made in many ways by adding any veg, herbs, and spices of your choice. They could be heavy on chopped and cooked veggies or have more of a liquid broth-like consistency. Whatever way you decide to go for your vegetable soup this winter, definitely try the carrot juice addition. You can thank us later.
How carrot juice elevates vegetable soup
The key to a truly delicious soup is a balance of flavors and textures. Carrots, and carrot juice in particular, add plenty of flavor and, therefore, should be included in every vegetable soup recipe. Its flavor is slightly sweet (though not in a saccharine, over-the-top way) and has an earthy richness with a slight tang.
The subtly sweet flavor is owed to the natural sugars that ripe carrots contain, and the rich earthiness comes from the fact that it's a root vegetable that grows in the ground. The tang, most evident in fresh carrots, offsets the sweetness perfectly. Organic carrots are the best kind to try here, as non-organic may have a bitter taste. Around a cup of carrot juice should be added to your vegetable soup for every four servings.
Apart from the intense and delicious flavor, carrot juice also has several health benefits, according to Healthline. It contains Vitamin A, which helps improve vision and keeps your eye health in check. Carrot juice also improves collagen production thanks to its vitamin C content, keeping skin young-looking and boosting immunity.
Should you use carrot juice or whole carrots in your vegetable soup?
Traditionally, most vegetable soup recipes call for the inclusion of whole, diced, or chopped carrots. So, you may be wondering if there are any benefits to using carrot juice over whole carrots. There certainly seem to be. Juiced carrots have a greater concentration of nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. These have multiple health benefits, as outlined above. These nutrients have also been known to protect against certain cancers, according to Healthline. The juice allows you to enjoy a more liquid consistency when added to soup. It also gives a quick energy and nutritional boost, compared to eating heavier, whole carrots, whether they're raw or cooked.
Whole carrots, on the other hand, can be satisfying for those who enjoy a crunchy texture to their veggies. They also help when you are following a low-calorie diet as they can fill you up for longer, while slowing down the absorption of sugar. A disadvantage of carrot juice, however, is its lack of fiber, which is removed during the juicing process. It is ultimately your choice to add carrot juice or whole carrots to your soup. You could even choose to add both for a truly healthy and tasty vegetable soup.