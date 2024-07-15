This Taco Bell Baja Blast Hack Is What Summer Dreams Are Made Of
When it comes to the iconic Taco Bell menu, the Baja Blast is held in pretty high esteem by most fans of the Mexican-style fast-food chain. A product of Mountain Dew, this beloved beverage is said to have a tropical lime flavor to offset some of Taco Bell's spicier menu offerings. And while Baja Blast is perfectly tasty on its own, an enterprising Taco Bell employee illustrated on TikTok that even the most refreshing of beverages can benefit from a little ingenuity.
@ceofastfoodhacks
taco bell drink hacks ( cloudy skies ) #tacobell #tacobellhack #foryoupage #fyp
Per the short clip shared on the popular social media platform, the worker is seen half-filling a Taco Bell cup with Baja Blast. Next, the employee tops off the cup with a generous portion of pink lemonade to create a dusky beverage dubbed Cloudy Skies. It should be noted that Taco Bell locations may carry different beverage options, so it may be necessary to replace the pink lemonade with something like strawberry lemonade or even fruit punch. The Cloudy Skies concoction is one of many custom drinks that customers can request at the chain, including a hacked creamy Taco Bell Freeze.
Is the hacked Baja Blast really worth ordering?
Fast-food fans can be pretty passionate, especially when it comes to Taco Bell. Just consider that customers once held a candlelit vigil for a defunct Taco Bell in Montgomery, Alabama when the location was destroyed by a massive fire. This passion for fast food fare means that customers aren't shy about sharing their opinions on new menu items, as well as viral hacks like the Cloudy Skies drink concoction. Some viewers of the TikTok clip expressed praise for the hacked beverage, with one commenter stating, "Omg I have been doing this forever and it's so good." However, not all Taco Bell fans were as enthusiastic about the drink.
According to one person, "Pretty sure we all did this mix, and thought it wasn't anything special." There was also some quibbling on the specific name of the beverage. One person claimed that it was called the "silver surfer," while another gave it the family-unfriendly moniker of "bong water." Yet another person compared the look of the beverage to "dishwater but I'm gonna trust it's good."
Refreshing variations on Cloudy Skies
Reddit is an excellent source of Taco Bell drink hacks, particularly when it comes to the Baja Blast. One variation on Cloudy Skies involves combining equal amounts of Baja Blast and strawberry lemonade and topping off the concoction with Starry, AKA Pepsi's version of lemon-lime soda. The resulting drink is called Tropical Skies and is bursting with citrusy, fruit-forward goodness. Of course, you're free to develop your own beverage according to what's offered at your preferred Taco Bell location.
In keeping with the tropical theme, mixing Taco Bell's Mango Fiesta iced tea with the strawberry lemonade makes for a tangy and brisk beverage. The chain also carries a type of sparkling tea called Dragon Paradise, which could benefit from a small splash of Baja Blast (or Starry if you want a citrus flavor without the influx of caffeine). As with all fast-food hacks, your mileage may vary according to the policies of the specific location, as well as the availability of the beverages there. Always ask for hacked menu items respectfully and be gracious if the employee is unable to fulfill your order.