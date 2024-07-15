This Taco Bell Baja Blast Hack Is What Summer Dreams Are Made Of

When it comes to the iconic Taco Bell menu, the Baja Blast is held in pretty high esteem by most fans of the Mexican-style fast-food chain. A product of Mountain Dew, this beloved beverage is said to have a tropical lime flavor to offset some of Taco Bell's spicier menu offerings. And while Baja Blast is perfectly tasty on its own, an enterprising Taco Bell employee illustrated on TikTok that even the most refreshing of beverages can benefit from a little ingenuity.

Per the short clip shared on the popular social media platform, the worker is seen half-filling a Taco Bell cup with Baja Blast. Next, the employee tops off the cup with a generous portion of pink lemonade to create a dusky beverage dubbed Cloudy Skies. It should be noted that Taco Bell locations may carry different beverage options, so it may be necessary to replace the pink lemonade with something like strawberry lemonade or even fruit punch. The Cloudy Skies concoction is one of many custom drinks that customers can request at the chain, including a hacked creamy Taco Bell Freeze.