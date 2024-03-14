Hack Your Taco Bell Freeze For A Creamy, Icy Treat

Among Taco Bell's many tasty menu items are a selection of frozen drinks known as Freezes. Customers can choose from a variety of flavors, including Wild Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Double Berry, and Baja Blast, which features the beloved Mountain Dew product made famous by Taco Bell. Some drinks also come with a special vanilla creamer for an even sweeter experience. It appears that customers might be able to add this creamer to other frozen beverages, at least according to one Redditor.

Upon ordering a Wild Strawberry Crème Delight, the fast food fan was told that they were out of the original flavor but could add the creamer to a Blue Raspberry Freeze. A commenter chimed in, stating that this was a common customization hack, at least at select locations. "You can actually add the cream to any flavor freeze if you request it. I wanna say it won't charge extra for that, you'd have to confirm with your local TB, but you can order it," they explained. Another self-proclaimed employee on the thread co-signed the statement. "Can confirm this...We have no problem with adding the cream to any of the freezes we offer."