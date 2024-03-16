The Absolute Best Type Of Onion For Grilling

Look, grilling meat is great, whether you're talking about steak, bratwurst, burgers, chicken, or whatever else (although you definitely don't want to grill brisket). But there's more to grilling than just steak, and it's entirely possible to have a great meat-free meal cooked entirely on the grill. While certain things should stay away from the grill, there are a couple of choices that make for excellent grill fare, and maybe none are better than onions. A good grilled onion has a taste that simply can't be replicated anywhere else.

But there are plenty of kinds of onions, so which are the best types for grilling? Any of the major round onions (yellow, white, Spanish, etc.) will work — but if you're looking to get the most out of your vegetarian BBQ, the types you're looking for are probably sweet or red onions. While all onions benefit from grilling, for reasons of both taste (their natural proclivity towards sweetness) and texture (they tend to turn jammy rather than mushy), these are your two best bets.