The Ingredient To Look Out For When Making An Aquafaba Meringue

Meringues are treats that feature in many tasty recipes, including a classic pavlova, topping a lemon meringue pie, or served as cookies. Now, meringues are typically made using beaten egg whites. However, if you're egg-free or want to play around with vegan cooking, you can always use aquafaba — which typically refers to the liquid that chickpeas are cooked in — as a replacement.

Although it might seem strange, when you cook chickpeas, some of the proteins and sugars in the legumes leak out into the water. This creates a liquid that has a very similar makeup to egg whites. The result is that you can use it in much the same way, whipping it up into foamy meringues or using it as a binding agent.

If you're using it to make a meringue, however, for the best results, you won't just want to use any aquafaba. Instead, you'll want to choose one made from chickpeas that were cooked with kombu to ensure you get a stable foam when you whisk the liquid.