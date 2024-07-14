What's The Difference Between Grape Must And Juice?

Grape must is pressed again after maceration, straining out the pomace and removing all remaining juice from the skins. (Some of the must might be reserved for use as a sweetener, at which point it's called "süssreserve.") Only after this final pressing is the juice allowed to fully ferment into what will eventually become wine.

Wait, "juice?" Isn't that just grape juice again? Technically yes — at this point, it's no longer must, and has become juice. But commercial grape juice skips the maceration process entirely, going directly from fruit to liquid and never fermenting. This is the same reason why non-alcoholic wine is not just grape juice — because it's subject to this same process. Non-alcoholic grape wine actually does get fermented after macerating in grape must, and the alcohol gets removed later.

Thus, while grape must and grape juice are similar, they never actually overlap. Liquid from grapes can either become juice, or it can become must (and then juice, and then wine), but ne'er the twain shall meet. Just don't ask us how wine gets made out of bananas.