Give Breadcrumbs The Caesar Treatment For Tons Of Added Flavor
A classic Caesar salad gets its zesty flavor from its namesake dressing, which usually includes garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, and anchovy paste, among other ingredients. The anchovy paste is particularly crucial to the dressing, as this ingredient imparts a pleasantly salty and rich flavor into dishes. If you love the flavor profile of Caesar dressing and want to enjoy it in more preparations than just salad, combining these tasty ingredients with breadcrumbs is just the thing.
Whipping up a batch of Caesar breadcrumbs is a surprisingly easy undertaking, especially when you consider the deliciousness they afford to dishes. Simply heat and mix ingredients in a skillet to fully flavor the breadcrumbs. While you can use them immediately, you can also create the mix in advance and store them in a sealed container in your refrigerator or freezer. Caesar breadcrumbs should last about three days in the refrigerator, but you can keep them for approximately a month if you choose to store them in the freezer.
How to make your Caesar breadcrumbs vegetarian-friendly
One of the many great things about this breadcrumb recipe is that it can be adjusted to accommodate a plant-based diet. In this case, you'll need to swap out the anchovy paste and parmesan with similar-tasting ingredients. When it comes to anchovy paste, miso is a good alternative in terms of flavor. According to Daily Meal's ultimate guide to miso, this paste consists of fermented soybeans and ranges from sweet to slightly acidic in flavor, depending on the type. You can also replicate the briny flavor of anchovy paste by adding a few capers to the recipe.
As for parmesan replacements, it's possible to make plant-based versions of the cheese using ingredients like pine nuts and nutritional yeast. For those unfamiliar, nutritional yeast is an inactive version of the same yeast used in baked goods. It's said to have a cheesy flavor, which makes it the perfect substitute for parmesan.
Tips on making and pairing Caesar breadcrumbs
You always have the option of making your own breadcrumb element, which is a great way to use any stale loaves of bread lying around your pantry. You can also employ the toast trick to make homemade breadcrumbs in a hurry. If you'd rather buy yours from the store, keep in mind that there are a few breadcrumb varieties to choose from. Conventional breadcrumbs consist of very small granules and usually have a plain flavor, which can be amended by your Caesar dressing ingredients. Some also come with Italian seasoning already added, which can include basil and garlic powder. Then there's panko breadcrumbs, which are known for their delightfully flaky texture.
As for how to use Caesar breadcrumbs, they can take the place of conventional breadcrumbs in baked salmon recipes. They can also be used to coat other types of meat, such as chicken. Breadcrumbs also make for a genius salad topping, especially when featuring the bold flavor of Caesar dressing. They even work well in pasta dishes, as they offer a crunchy contrast to the soft pasta while also enhancing the flavor. Thanks to their versatility, Caesar breadcrumbs are sure to become a constant companion in your kitchen.