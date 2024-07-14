Give Breadcrumbs The Caesar Treatment For Tons Of Added Flavor

A classic Caesar salad gets its zesty flavor from its namesake dressing, which usually includes garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, and anchovy paste, among other ingredients. The anchovy paste is particularly crucial to the dressing, as this ingredient imparts a pleasantly salty and rich flavor into dishes. If you love the flavor profile of Caesar dressing and want to enjoy it in more preparations than just salad, combining these tasty ingredients with breadcrumbs is just the thing.

Whipping up a batch of Caesar breadcrumbs is a surprisingly easy undertaking, especially when you consider the deliciousness they afford to dishes. Simply heat and mix ingredients in a skillet to fully flavor the breadcrumbs. While you can use them immediately, you can also create the mix in advance and store them in a sealed container in your refrigerator or freezer. Caesar breadcrumbs should last about three days in the refrigerator, but you can keep them for approximately a month if you choose to store them in the freezer.