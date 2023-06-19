Breadcrumbs Are A Genius Salad Topping We Need To Stop Sleeping On

No one can deny that every salad's success depends on its toppings. If not for the salty, sweet, or crunchy additions (perhaps all three) atop that pile of nutritious greens, they would probably be a hard sell for most folks. Next time you're seeking a savory and crunchy salad topper, skip the croutons and fried onions and reach for the breadcrumbs instead.

Breadcrumbs seriously shine in salads because of their even flavor distribution throughout the dish. With most chunky or creamy toppings, you enjoy a burst of flavor with the first few bites, followed by bland, dry greenery underneath. Breadcrumbs bypass the top-layer bias since they easily pass through the gaps and cling to the bites on the bottom, too. That translates to a uniformly seasoned salad from start to finish.

If you're trying to avoid the excess saturated fat and sodium from unhealthy salad toppings (like bacon and cheese), breadcrumbs can still be a winner. Sure, some varieties can be high in sodium, but they're generally low in fat, cholesterol, and added sugars. If sodium rings an alarm bell for your medical needs, though, many brands offer lower-sodium options.