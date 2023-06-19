Breadcrumbs Are A Genius Salad Topping We Need To Stop Sleeping On
No one can deny that every salad's success depends on its toppings. If not for the salty, sweet, or crunchy additions (perhaps all three) atop that pile of nutritious greens, they would probably be a hard sell for most folks. Next time you're seeking a savory and crunchy salad topper, skip the croutons and fried onions and reach for the breadcrumbs instead.
Breadcrumbs seriously shine in salads because of their even flavor distribution throughout the dish. With most chunky or creamy toppings, you enjoy a burst of flavor with the first few bites, followed by bland, dry greenery underneath. Breadcrumbs bypass the top-layer bias since they easily pass through the gaps and cling to the bites on the bottom, too. That translates to a uniformly seasoned salad from start to finish.
If you're trying to avoid the excess saturated fat and sodium from unhealthy salad toppings (like bacon and cheese), breadcrumbs can still be a winner. Sure, some varieties can be high in sodium, but they're generally low in fat, cholesterol, and added sugars. If sodium rings an alarm bell for your medical needs, though, many brands offer lower-sodium options.
Choosing the crowning crumb
Now, if you're just using plain ol' white bread to consummate your crucifers, you may not be very impressed. Be sure to use the most flavorful crumbs possible, whether homemade or store-bought. Leftover garlic bread, dried-out parmesan toast, or crusty sourdough would all work well to add flavor and texture. Simply pulse your stale bread of choice in a food processor, then toast at moderate heat for five minutes.
Among commercial options, look for crumbs with labels that boast the words "seasoned" or "herbed," or a combined flavor profile such as Italian or spicy. For the health-conscious consumer, whole-wheat and organic breadcrumbs are becoming easier to find, too.
If you're a last-minute meal prepper, you can grate bread crumbs in a flash by freezing your bread first, then just shaving off what you need for that salad. The rest can stay in the freezer for up to three months without suffering in quality.
Sweet breadcrumbs can totally transform salads
Don't limit your treasured morsels to the savory category, though. Breadcrumbs can also be a sweet salad topping to really elevate flavor and texture. Consider classic sweet-flavored salads like spinach strawberry salad or raspberry walnut salad; let your breadcrumbs punch it up a notch further. Crumble and toast your stale poppyseed muffins, cinnamon bread, scones, and quick breads to create a unique layer in every bite. Plus, the crumb's sweetness can offset the greens' bitterness. Looking for a genuinely extravagant salad? Toast your day-old doughnut crumbs and sprinkle them atop a meaty salad to enhance the heaviness of the protein. But be warned: a little goes a long way with sweet-flavored breadcrumbs, so scatter judiciously.
Bonus tip: Looking for gluten-free breadcrumb alternatives? Toast quinoa raw or cooked as a unique salad topper, or make your own crunchy chickpea crumbs that might just be better than bread. Ground nuts and seeds are classic add-ins that also happen to be gluten-free. Of course, you could always make homemade breadcrumbs using the rejected ends of your gluten-free loaf bread. Just be sure you season those heels first.