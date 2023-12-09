The Toast Trick For Making Breadcrumbs In A Flash

Breadcrumbs are a must-have pantry stable for adding texture and flavor to a wide variety of dishes. Whether you're crafting a crispy coating for baked or deep-fried foods or bringing a decadent crunch to salads and casseroles, breadcrumbs can take a simple meal and turn it into a culinary masterpiece. Although many foodies purchase breadcrumbs in bulk and store them alongside other cupboard classics like flour and sugar, it's not uncommon to run out of must-have ingredients, especially utilitarian goods like breadcrumbs. But the good news is that as long as you have bread and a toaster, you can make breadcrumbs in a flash.

This simple toast trick is as easy as popping a couple of slices of bread into your toaster until it's nice and crispy before transferring the toast to a large Ziploc baggie and crushing it with a rolling pin. If you don't have a rolling pin, don't fret. A bottle of cooking spray or even just a firm hand can get the toast crushed up finely enough. A toaster isn't a requirement — an air fryer, conventional oven, or even a stovetop works just fine. As long it's crunchy — you're good to go. Once you've crushed up your toast to your liking, put them to use the same way you would with packaged breadcrumbs.