Was Trader Joe's Magnifisauce Burger Sauce Discontinued?
A trip to Trader Joe's is about more than picking up essential grocery staples, it also means finding fun, tasty products to elevate your home meals. Take the chain's Magnifisauce, which is a burger condiment best known for its delightfully tangy flavor profile said to be reminiscent of Thousand Island dressing. Despite its pleasing taste, some shoppers on Reddit have stated that the sauce is a no-show in their local stores and a select few have even claimed that the condiment has been discontinued.
It's not totally clear whether this sauce, which has been compared to iconic secret sauces found at world-famous burger joints, is still accessible to customers. It's listed as unavailable on the Trader Joe's website but can be found on Amazon (where a 9 1/2-ounce bottle retails for $9.48). While it should be noted that Trader Joe's has a particular method for how it decides which items to discontinue, the chain has not officially stated whether the sauce is merely on hiatus or it fully stopped making it.
Possible reason for the demise of Magnifisauce
If Magnifisauce has truly been discontinued, the issue might stem from a supposed packaging flaw. A Redditor shared their experience with the product, which they claimed, "Exploded in my hand when opening for the first time." Even more surprising is the fact that many commenters claim to have the same experience with their Magnifisauce bottles. The original poster stated that they just purchased the bottle, so spoilage was unlikely. However, a commenter warned that "the explosion is a sign of serious bacterial activity" and cautioned against eating it.
It's true that bacterial contamination can lead to swelling and exploding food containers and packages. Bacteria release gases as they feed and grow, which then causes cans to swell and bottles to explode. As a result, it's recommended that swollen food containers are discarded to avoid potential illness caused by ingesting harmful bacteria. It should be noted that it's not entirely clear why so many people experienced exploding bottles of Magnifisauce, so claims of bacterial growth must be taken with a grain of salt.
What to do when you favorite TJ's products go missing
It's plain to see that Trader Joe's puts an emphasis on pleasing its loyal customers (which may be why it enlists some talented individuals to make those painted chalk signs you see in the store). As a result, the company encourages shoppers to reach out via its website if they're unhappy about product discontinuation, such as the missing Magnifisauce. Along with providing information via a convenient online form, the chain also recommends speaking with staff directly the next time you're on the hunt for one of Trader Joe's cult-favorite products and can't seem to find it at your preferred location.
As for the chances that the store will actually reintroduce Magnifisauce, a shopper on Reddit offers a modicum of hope to customers seeking their favorite burger addition. According to the commenter, select items like wasabi-flavored mayo and pretzel bagels have made their triumphant return, although access was limited in both cases. However, in the event that a product has poor sales, it's not likely that Trader Joe's will bring it back. That means while it's fine to keep an eye out for Magnifisauce in the future, shoppers probably shouldn't hold their breath.