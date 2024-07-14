Was Trader Joe's Magnifisauce Burger Sauce Discontinued?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A trip to Trader Joe's is about more than picking up essential grocery staples, it also means finding fun, tasty products to elevate your home meals. Take the chain's Magnifisauce, which is a burger condiment best known for its delightfully tangy flavor profile said to be reminiscent of Thousand Island dressing. Despite its pleasing taste, some shoppers on Reddit have stated that the sauce is a no-show in their local stores and a select few have even claimed that the condiment has been discontinued.

It's not totally clear whether this sauce, which has been compared to iconic secret sauces found at world-famous burger joints, is still accessible to customers. It's listed as unavailable on the Trader Joe's website but can be found on Amazon (where a 9 1/2-ounce bottle retails for $9.48). While it should be noted that Trader Joe's has a particular method for how it decides which items to discontinue, the chain has not officially stated whether the sauce is merely on hiatus or it fully stopped making it.