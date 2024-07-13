The First Mistake You're Making When Baking With A Cast Iron

For those new to this type of cookware, using cast iron to prepare meals can be a little intimidating. However, the material is ideal for whipping up a variety of tasty recipes, including a whole world of baked goods. The key is to approach cast iron skillets with the right knowledge to ensure you're fully satisfied with the end result.

There are lots of common myths surrounding cast iron, such as the pan's inherent non-stick qualities and even heating ability. The truth is not all cast iron cookware lives up to these lofty claims, which is why it's so crucial to preheat the pan before getting started on your baking masterpiece. By preheating cast iron, baked goods are less likely to cling to the surface since they will develop an immediate sear. Also, preheating ensures that the entire surface of the pan maintains a consistent temperature, which is an essential aspect of achieving optimum doneness for bread, rolls, or other cast iron skillet recipes you didn't know you could make.