The Saucy McDonald's Hack That's A One-Way Ticket To Soggy Fries

What is the perfect standard for a McDonald's fry? Should it be limp and soggy or should it be crispy and firm? It should be no surprise most people prefer their McDonald's fries golden and crispy and would rather keep them that way than turn them into noodle-like strings of undercooked potato. But there is one "hack" that may ruin your fries and leave them an oily mess.

The hack in question, detailed by TikTok user "mydailyrecipes," involves taking an order of McDonald's fries and a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and putting them into a plastic container. Ranch dressing and either ketchup or barbeque sauce is then squirted on top of the fries and chicken nuggets before the container is covered and then shaken to mix everything together. The end result is that the fries and nuggets are covered in a ranch-sauce mixture, like how someone would mix ranch dressing into a salad. Although ketchup, barbeque sauce, and ranch are usually common and popular with fries and nuggets, this particular method seems like a very good way to make your fries soggy, since they soak up all of those sauces when mixed around in it. Even the nuggets may lose their crispy exterior as they absorb the grease and sauces.

But what does the public at large think of this particular hack? Is this just another video meant solely to get views or is there something genuinely to this admittedly unorthodox trick?