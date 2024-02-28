We Tried McDonald's New Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce And It's Wc-Idly 'Swicy'

This new McDonald's Savory Chili WcDonald's shimmery gold label was a good omen of things to come. The cup is a pleasant shade of red, blushing up the mostly dull color of the sauce itself. The Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce mostly has a translucent look to it, with shades of brown, and specks of darkened orange. It's not overly goopy but can be rather sticky, so proceed dipping with much caution.

Right off the bat, you can smell the chili power contained within this one, along with traces of garlic and onion. The actual taste is a kitchen sink puttanesca of succulent sweet and savory ingredients, which are also spelled out in length on its label. This sauce primarily tastes like an Asian bent on Worcestershire sauce, or perhaps a sweetened take on the British classic tabletop HP brown sauce.

I started getting my dip on with McDonald's fries. Normally these tall and skinny sticks taste like crispy potato perfection, thanks to its signature salty coating. The Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce is so overpowering, you didn't even realize there's any salt on the fries at all. Dipping McNuggets into the sauce did something similar, but even went a step further by neutralizing the taste of the McNugget altogether. Don't worry, this is actually a good thing as this sauce is worth succumbing too, even if the taste of potatoes and chickens have to be sacrificed along the way.