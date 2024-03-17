Why Aged Cheese Isn't The Best Idea For Your Mac And Cheese Sauce

One of the keys to making a great dish of homemade mac and cheese is whipping up a tasty sauce to douse your pasta with. You have many options when it comes to choosing which cheeses to incorporate into your sauce to make it as delectable as possible. Using multiple kinds of cheese may even give your final dish a deliciously complex flavor profile. However, you probably shouldn't use aged cheeses because they will be difficult to melt into a sauce to pour on your noodles.

Aged cheeses are those that have been dried for a period of weeks, months, or even years. They are also preserved by different means, including salting and smoking. The process of aging cheese causes it to lose its moisture as well as become sharper and harder, which intensifies its flavor. In addition to the cheese hardening, as it ages, it also becomes more difficult for it to be melted under heat. If you try to incorporate aged cheese into the sauce for your dish, the cheese is likely to become oily or develop a grainy texture, which is the opposite of the creamy consistency needed.