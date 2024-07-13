Yes, You Can Cook Frozen Shrimp Straight From The Freezer

Frozen food has brought the convenience of storing certain ingredients that, when fresh, have a relatively short shelf life, in particular seafood. No longer do you need to buy shrimp right from a fisherman on the docks somewhere and use it within a of couple days, but you can walk into any grocery store and pick up frozen seafood — including shrimp, which is generally the top-selling seafood item in the United States each year. Contrary to what some believe, frozen fish like salmon are just as good as fresh, and the same applies to shrimp.

With all that in mind, you may wonder whether you need to thaw your frozen shrimp before cooking them. The answer, it turns out, is no. Much like you can grill frozen shrimp without thawing them, you can cook them in a multitude of other ways directly from frozen, too. Not only can you do this because it's perfectly safe and convenient, but you should because it can help them from becoming overcooked.