Yes, You Can Grill Frozen Shrimp Without Thawing

If you enjoy seafood, you most likely keep an ample supply of your favorite varieties, like salmon and shrimp, stocked safely in your freezer. However, when you're on the hunt to make easy weeknight fish and seafood recipes, you may believe thawing is a necessary step in producing tender and delicious shrimp. However, if you often fail to plan ahead and only have frozen shrimp to work with, look to your grill to get the job done. As long as you follow the recommended food safety guidelines when cooking seafood, you can easily cook frozen shrimp with mindful preparation and a hot grill.

All in all, shrimp doesn't take very long to cook. When grilled from raw (depending on the temperature of your grill), shrimp only takes up to 5 minutes before turning opaque and perfectly tender. According to the FDA, shrimp is considered fully cooked when its internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Since shrimp takes little time to cook, grilling frozen varieties may actually prevent you from overcooking your favorite seafood. Frozen shrimp are icy cold in the middle, so you can focus on achieving some of that signature char on the outside of your shrimp without overcooking. Whether you use frozen shrimp that's raw, fully cooked or still in the shell, keep in mind the variety you choose may further impact the resulting cook time. Furthermore, to experience the best results, make sure to put forth a little extra effort to prepare frozen shrimp before cooking.