This Celebrity Chef Makes The Absolute Best Baked Potato Out There

If you need an easy side dish, or even a main meal, baked potatoes can be a great pick. You can make them in just 20 minutes or so and then pile them with sour cream, cheese, pre-cooked bacon, and other bits and bobs that don't require prep work.

For a truly game-changing meal, however, the recipe you use matters. Daily Meal tested and ranked celebrity chef baked potatoes and determined that out of all the recipes you can use to make this meal, the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond's, Air Fryer Baked Potato is the way to go.

The method behind this potato is simple — brush your tuber with oil, season it with salt and pepper (or get creative and add other seasonings like garlic, paprika, or even cumin), and bake it in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, all you've got to do is cook them for 50 minutes, rotating them around halfway through, and then you're ready to let them cool a bit and dig in!