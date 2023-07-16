Air Fryer Liners Are The Simple Tool That Make Cleaning A Breeze

Who would guess that making countless appetizing air fryer recipes for everyday meals would result in such a tedious cleaning process? Air fryers have slowly grown in popularity since 2017, and with good reason. These convenient appliances give your favorite foods a crispy exterior without the extra oil, but the buck doesn't stop at French fries and roasted vegetables. You can make your favorite chocolate chip cookies, doughnuts, and even perfectly cooked steak in an air fryer.

However, the mess often left at the bottom of your fryer basket post-mealtime is enough to reconsider cooking everything under the sun in this popular appliance. While the easiest method to clean your air fryer may be to give the removable fryer basket a hot soapy dip and scrub, you may be able to leave that protocol behind thanks to one simple product. You may have been too busy whipping up your favorite meals in this trendy appliance to notice the availability of air fryer liners at your nearest grocery store. Just as simple as parchment paper on a baking sheet, air fryer liners are very simple to use.

Before we get into additional ways to streamline the cleaning process surrounding your air fryer, let's discuss the benefits of using air fryer liners as well as the different types of liners available.