How To Take Boxed Brownies From Basic To Gourmet

Anyone who has ventured into the realm of scrumptious homemade sweets will be quick to inform you that baking is, first and foremost, a science. As such, you don't necessarily want to change up a recipe's list of ingredients all willy-nilly. However, being entirely averse to making substitutions in your baking projects is also foolhardy. The right ingredient swap or additional inclusion could be what takes your box brownies to the next tier of desserts.

There is no shortage of delicious ingredients you can mix with your next batch of boxed brownies. Adding fruit, be it fresh or dried, can add a whole new realm of sweetness to your brownies. You can give your brownies an extra savory kick by tossing in some crispy bacon bits, crushed potato chips, or even a smidge of cream cheese. You shouldn't just let your boxed brownie mix function on its own. Fortunately, many creative chefs have come up with countless variations to the standard boxed brownie recipe.