The Ultimate Ranking Of Boxed Spaghetti Brands

Store-bought spaghetti is one of those staples that every home should have on hand. A simple, affordable, and quick meal can be whipped up in a flash when you have a box of these noodles lying around in the pantry. That said, there's more to cooking up the perfect spaghetti dinner than simply knowing when to combine the pasta with the sauce or making sure you hang onto that priceless pasta water. At its most basic, you need to start with a quality brand of spaghetti.

It may seem like combining semolina flour with water and extruding it into a spaghetti shape is something that shouldn't be that difficult to do, nor should the results between one brand and another be notably different. But while the variations are subtle, there are marked differences between one boxed spaghetti brand and another that you should keep in mind if you want the best quality results, predominantly in texture and flavor.

To find out which standard brand of boxed spaghetti reigns supreme, I collected a healthy cross-section of these noodles to cook up and consume. After recovering from my carbohydrate-induced coma, I ranked them based on aroma, texture, flavor, and overall quality. Read on to discover the best boxed spaghetti brand to stock up on the next time you visit your favorite local grocery store.