Toss All Your Spaghetti Ingredients In An Instant Pot And Let The Magic Happen

Now that you're ready to experience the luxury and ease of Instant Pot spaghetti, you want to make sure you set yourself up for success. All good pasta recipes typically begin by cooking a mixture of onions, garlic, and, if you choose, ground beef. Luckily, you can do this directly in your Instant Pot's included steel pot by using the saute setting. If you want to save time, chop your veggies beforehand and pull out your noodles and canned tomatoes once you start cooking. After your onions and garlic soften and any meat has been added, the process goes by quickly.

From here, add in your crushed or strained tomatoes and dried herbs of choice and stir for a few minutes. Alternatively, if you're using fresh basil or parsley, wait to add these until your spaghetti is complete. Then, almost like you're building a layered dish, add in broken spaghetti noodles, water, or chicken stock for extra flavor, and diced tomatoes. Once you close your Instant Pot and press the pressure cook setting, you should have a full-blown spaghetti meal in under 10 minutes. During that small window of uninterrupted cooking time, you can quickly steam some green vegetables over your stove and set the table. Even though making spaghetti in your Instant Pot is extremely convenient, there are a few ways to prepare this dish even faster, as long as you keep one crucial tip in mind.