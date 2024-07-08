11 Restaurant Chains That Serve The Highest-Quality Tuna

Tuna first became popular in the United States during the early years of the 20th century when it was marketed as an alternative to chicken, and it's still viewed as a somewhat bland and versatile protein today. The upside of this is that the fish can adequately perform any number of culinary roles, making tuna prominently featured on the menus of many different restaurant chains, from sushi spots to steakhouses.

Procuring and serving high-quality tuna is no mean feat. As seafood supplier Nobu Yamanashi explained to Eater, "Tuna is very difficult. Every fish is different, from coloring to texture to fat content." This variability means restaurants must be extremely diligent when working with suppliers, ensuring they only receive the best fish. Restaurants must also perform their own checks to ensure that no subpar tuna ends up on the customer's plate. These are time consuming and expensive processes which many chains are unwilling to perform. However, some are.

We selected the following restaurant chains based on two criteria: How diligently they source their tuna and how often this fish impresses customers. Only those chain restaurants that have robust sourcing protocols and consistently dazzle customers are featured in this list. Full details on our methodology can be found at the end of the article. Until then, enjoy a quick glimpse at 11 restaurant chains that serve the highest-quality tuna.