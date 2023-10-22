12 Of The Best Seafood Restaurant Chains In The US

The ocean is nothing short of a miracle. We owe much of our existence to the bounty of the seven seas. In fact, evidence suggests that some of the earliest meals that our ancestors ever ate consisted of seafood: researchers have discovered bowls of shellfish on the coast of Africa from around 165,000 years ago. In other words, it's fair to say that our love of seafood is ancient. And it's easy to see why — there's something undeniably alluring and deeply nourishing about a fresh plate of seafood.

The buttery sweetness of succulent lobster, the delicate brininess of plump shrimp, tender flakes of juicy salmon — there are so many varieties of seafood to enjoy. Because seafood can be prepared in so many different ways — like grilling, boiling, braising, steaming, or frying — there are also tons of textures to pick from. The bottom line is that when it comes to seafood, there's a little something for everyone.

And let's face it: when you're in the mood for some classic seafood like crab cakes, linguine with clams, or fish and chips, it's so much easier to let a restaurant do all the cooking. At the same time, it's good to know which seafood restaurant chains have a menu that you can count on for a delicious meal. Roll up your sleeves and strap on your lobster bib: here are 12 of the best seafood chains in the United States.