The Easy Crescent Roll Hack For Effortless Homemade Pie

Did you know that you can use a crescent roll as a delicious pie crust? By simply layering your preferred pie ingredients between crescent dough sheets and baking it before topping it off, you can make an incredible homemade pie. This is a deliciously sweet way to hack your crescent rolls. Folks have tried this amazing treat and reported satisfying results.

TikTok's Crazy for Crust posted a video where they made apple pie encrusted with crescent rolls. The video has over 50,000 likes, which is indicative of how much people love this idea.

Users shared in the comments how they made their own version of this tasty treat and just how good it was. One poster said, "I made [it] with cherry filling. Easy good tasty." Another shared, "I do this but use cream cheese and a little sugar in with the fruit filling. So yummy!"