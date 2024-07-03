You're Not Going To Want To Miss These July 4 Restaurant Deals
The Fourth of July is a holiday for friends and family, outdoor fun, and classic American fare. Whether you're spending this fated Thursday poolside, at a friend's house, or hosting your very own summer barbecue, you need to eat. Thankfully, many popular food businesses across the country are delivering outstanding Fourth of July deals. Before you end this summer holiday diving into three-ingredient red, white, and blue chocolate bark, you may want to take advantage of a few worthwhile food deals happening at all your favorite food joints.
Sure enough, many popular businesses are offering holiday-specific food options and remarkable savings to those who decide to eat out this Independence Day. The best part about these holiday food deals is that there's something for everyone. Meat lovers can enjoy a patriotic steak while those in it for the cocktails can enjoy red, white, and blue margarita flights. If you enjoy stacked subs or wraps, you can save money by ordering more than one meal. Not only can you have fried chicken delivered to your door, but you can also enjoy stellar savings on creamy cold milkshakes. Act fast to maximize all of these stellar deals and savings before they expire since the Fourth of July is right around the corner.
STK Steakhouse
Instead of learning how to make the best grilled steak for the upcoming holiday, save your efforts and head to STK Steakhouse for the ultimate patriotic dish. From Thursday through Sunday, enjoy a red, white, and blue steak topped with tender lobster, garlic cream, and crunchy blue corn strips for under $20. You can also take advantage of the establishment's summer-specific menu, which varies by location and runs through the holiday weekend. An added perk of dining at STK is the all-day happy hour, which runs exclusively on Thursday, July 4, at select STK locations.
Kona Grill
Why make classic margaritas at home when you can enjoy Kona Grill's red, white, and blue margarita flights for just $13? These holiday-inspired margaritas are made special with colorful fruits and are only available July 4-7. If margaritas aren't your drink of choice, Kona Grill is still worth a visit this holiday weekend since the chain will feature a special summertime food menu from Thursday to Sunday. Better yet, all-day happy hour will be offered at specific locations on Thursday, July 4.
Marco's Pizza
If you plan on hosting a summer party for the holiday, take advantage of a few stellar deals from one of America's favorite pizza chains. Marco's Pizza is currently offering its new Fiery Pizzolis' for just $5.99 each, and more importantly, there's a new incentive for ordering large pizzas. From now until August 11, if you order a large Fiery pizza or Cheezybread, you can get a free two-liter bottle of Starry lemon-lime soda using the code FREESTARRY at checkout. If you need pizza after July 4, Marco's offers 30% off any large pizzas from July 8-13.
Firehouse Subs
You no longer have to make your own sandwich recipes worthy of the dinner table all by yourself. With the summer Olympics and Fourth of July upon us, FireHouse Subs is launching its "Summer of Americana" campaign, which is full of price discounts and deals on all your favorite foods. To get a worthwhile sandwich deal, place an order for two medium or large beef and cheddar sandwiches using the Firehouse Subs app or website from July 3-7. From July 8-11, you can also take advantage of the Firehouse Subs' Powerade Victory Bundle, which includes the chain's Hook & Ladder sub, chips, and a Victory Splash Powerade electrolyte drink. Lastly, sweet treat lovers will surely enjoy the brand's new Star-Spangled brownie featuring patriotic sprinkles and toasted marshmallow. Get one free with any purchase from July 27 through September 10.
Jimmy John's
Kick the heat up a notch this Independence Day with a few new Jimmy John's menu items. The Firecracker Wrap, Firecracker Chips, and Confetti Cookie Sandwich are all available for a limited time at your local Jimmy John's. If you're a rewards member, you can get a BOGO Firecracker Wrap on July 4 for delivery or pickup. Just add two to your cart and select redeem at checkout for your complimentary spicy wrap.
SONIC Drive-In
SONIC is getting super patriotic this year. Enjoy some of your favorite classics and save a little money this Fourth of July at America's drive-in. The restaurant chain is celebrating the summertime holiday by offering its signature 16-ounce Sonic Shakes and Chili Cheese Coneys for just $1.99 each. There are 12 flavors to choose from, and P.S. SONIC uses real ice cream in its shakes, so you know they'll be worth it.
KFC
Is there anything better than enjoying your favorite fried chicken at a Fourth of July pool party? This year, KFC discounted chicken and special offers through the holiday weekend. On July 4, get 40% off a 12-piece bucket along with free delivery to wherever you like to set up to watch fireworks. July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day, so enjoy 50% off chicken sandwiches until then when you order online. Now through July 14, you can also enter to win the BoxLunch x KFC Finger Lickin' Good collection, a grand prize that features gift cards and swag.