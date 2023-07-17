7 Fast Food Chains That Use Real Ice Cream For Their Milkshakes

Fast food restaurants are synonymous with hamburgers, french fries, and milkshakes. Variations may appear from time to time, but those three core tenets are pretty ubiquitous across the fast food industry. Just because milkshakes are a dime a dozen, that does not mean they are necessarily created the same at every fast food chain.

In fact, some milkshakes are hardly made with any ice cream whatsoever. Certain fast-food chains, like McDonald's, are known for faulty-at-best ice cream machines that take a liquified mixture and freeze it into a sweet dessert within seconds. Other chains use soft-serve ice cream, which is technically not real ice cream, as a base for their milkshakes. It works in a pinch, but if it is real ice cream you are craving, you will have to search elsewhere.

Thankfully, there are a number of fast-food chains that do use real ice cream in their milkshakes. The difference is a creamy texture and rich flavor that cannot be topped. Quality milkshakes made with real ingredients are not available everywhere, so it is worth knowing which fast food chains serve the real deal. Be sure to keep these restaurants in mind the next time you find yourself craving a milkshake.