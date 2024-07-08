The World's Best Selling Beer Company Probably Won't Come As A Surprise

Beer has been enjoyed the world over for centuries. With a history dating back thousands of years to ancient Sumeria, every nation seems to have its own distinct brewing traditions today, creating a kaleidoscope of styles manufactured by countless producers. But while the country that drinks the most beer is China, this nation is not home to the company that sells more beer than any other on the planet. The world's biggest beer-slinger is actually based in Belgium.

Belgium is known for its local brews – its beer is part of UNESCO's World Heritage list – but perhaps not for churning out cans upon cans of big-name, mass-marketed stuff. Your surprise might fade, though, when you learn about the company we're talking about: the massive conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev. The parent company of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Michelob Ultra, and many more beer brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev absolutely dominates the beer industry, with a market capitalization of $123.15 billion for 2024 (via Business 2 Community). This is nearly $40 billion more than its closest competitor. The company's 2023 sales also equalled approximately $57.83 billion.

The only alcoholic beverage company of with a higher market cap than Anheuser-Busch is Kweichow Moutai, which holds dominion over the Chinese alcohol industry (but isn't a major beer producer). Also important to note is that Anheuser-Busch doesn't owe all its success to Belgium; its history is marked by quite a few different countries.