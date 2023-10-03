Which Country Drinks The Most Beer Worldwide?

Even if people believe some myths about beer, it's enjoyed around the world. But where is it drunk the most? Depending on how you answer the question — total volume or per capita — you get answers that are either wildly unsurprising or wildly surprising. The Czech Republic's consumption per capita isn't just first in the world, but it's first by a surprisingly wide margin.

Beer is ubiquitous; there are hundreds of kinds of beer around the globe. You can make it with barley, with rice, with wheat, even with oats or corn, and flavor it with everything under the sun — you're only limited by your imagination.

The progenitor to beer was created in China around 7,000 B.C. Even though the modern form didn't appear until around 3,500 B.C., in Mesopotamia, that's still 5,500 years it's been in existence. Beer's endless possibilities mean it makes sense that it's drunk pretty much everywhere.