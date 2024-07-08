What Is Apizza And Is It Really Different From Regular Pizza?

The massive popularity of pizza means you get all sorts of regional varieties of the stuff spread across America (not to mention all the different ways pizza is made around the world). But while you've probably heard of the classic New York pizza, the pepperoni-laden Columbus-style pizza, the thick-crusted rectangular Detroit-style pizza, and the square-cut Chicago thin-crust tavern-style pizza, there's another word you might've seen in the pizza lexicon but could be a bit confused by: apizza.

But is apizza actually different from regular pizza, and where does it come from? The answers are "yes" and "Connecticut." While apizza can be considered a subtype of pizza, it is definitely distinct from the style you might be familiar with from somewhere like Domino's. Its birthplace, meanwhile, is Connecticut, where New Haven-style pizza rules the culinary roost. Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of tasting a true apizza knows the combination of contrasting textures, flavorful crust, salty cheese, unique topping combinations, and just a little bit of char contribute to its signature oomph.

The first thing to know about apizza is you're probably pronouncing it wrong. Though it's written like pizza that hangs out with an extra "a," the actual pronunciation is "ah-BEETZ," a legacy of the Neapolitan pronunciation of the word. Don't call it "a-pizza" in Connecticut, or they'll get very mad at you — and especially don't do so at Frank Pepe's in New Haven, which created apizza in 1925.