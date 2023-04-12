It's Official: Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Returning, This Time With A Spicy Twist

Taco Bell is bringing its fan-favorite nacho fries back yet again, according to an April 11 press release. But this time, the chain is adding a spicy menu option to go with them. The standard nacho fries feature potato slices "seasoned with bold, Mexican spices," per the Taco Bell website. Though the side item is typically paired with a cup of warm nacho cheese sauce, the chain knows its customers might want a little more variety.

For the nacho fries' latest re-release, Taco Bell is teaming up with Austin, Texas-based Yellowbird Hot Sauce to bring fans an extra-spicy addition, in the form of the all-new spicy habanero ranch sauce. The sauce will taste "fruity" and "acidic" and can be added on to any of the fast-food chain's other menu items for $1 at participating locations.

Additionally, fans can order a more filling menu item featuring the nacho fries as a base, covered in nacho cheese sauce, steak, and topped off with the spicy habanero ranch sauce.