It's Official: Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Returning, This Time With A Spicy Twist
Taco Bell is bringing its fan-favorite nacho fries back yet again, according to an April 11 press release. But this time, the chain is adding a spicy menu option to go with them. The standard nacho fries feature potato slices "seasoned with bold, Mexican spices," per the Taco Bell website. Though the side item is typically paired with a cup of warm nacho cheese sauce, the chain knows its customers might want a little more variety.
For the nacho fries' latest re-release, Taco Bell is teaming up with Austin, Texas-based Yellowbird Hot Sauce to bring fans an extra-spicy addition, in the form of the all-new spicy habanero ranch sauce. The sauce will taste "fruity" and "acidic" and can be added on to any of the fast-food chain's other menu items for $1 at participating locations.
Additionally, fans can order a more filling menu item featuring the nacho fries as a base, covered in nacho cheese sauce, steak, and topped off with the spicy habanero ranch sauce.
This is the latest rerelease of the fries
Taco Bell first introduced nacho fries back in late January 2018. Despite the side item's success, the fries only stuck around for a few months and disappeared in April 2018. However, the fast-food chain listened to its fans' demands and decided to bring the menu item back later that same year.
Nacho fries have since become a rotating item and make a return to Taco Bell menus each year — though they still only stick around for a limited time with each rerelease.
Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to satisfy their cravings. Taco Bell's nacho fries and Yellowbird spicy habanero ranch will hit menus on April 13. The spicy habanero ranch will only stick around for two weeks, or while supplies last at participating locations. But you can expect to see nacho fries on the menu for a little longer — and someday, they may become a permanent part of the Taco Bell menu.