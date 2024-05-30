It's True: Taco Bell's Cheez-It Lineup Is Back At Last

The Taco Bell and Cheez-It team-up "isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, stated in a press release. Matthews wasn't exaggerating, either — the Big Cheez-It menu items are built around a Cheez-It that's 16 times larger than the standard snack crackers. Despite the larger size, the Big Cheez-Its still boast those iconic ridges, and are made with real cheese.

Both the crunchwrap and the tostada have ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and cheese — nacho cheese sauce on the crunchwrap; shredded cheese on the tostada — piled on that giant Cheez-It. Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is wrapped in a soft tortilla and grilled.

The only thing that's not large about these menu items is the price tag. Taco Bell menu items are relatively inexpensive, with the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme priced at $4.99, the Big Cheez-It Tostada at $3.49, and the Big Cheez-It Box at $8.99, according to the release (prices and taxes may vary by location). As these options are only available at participating stores for a limited time, you'll need to hit up your local Taco Bell this summer, before the Big Cheez-It menu is gone.