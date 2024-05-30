We Tried Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme & Tostada

In 2022, Taco Bell and Cheez-It teamed up for a literal giant idea, where a Cheez-It was enlarged 16 times its normal size and added to the Tostada and Crunchwrap. The Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap were given a test run at a single Taco Bell in Irvine, California, and the demand was so high, that it wasn't even able to make its full two-week run. When a restaurant says "while supplies last," they're apparently not lying. Two years later, everyone in America is finally getting their own taste of these "Big" time items.

Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the nationwide launch, saying, "This collaboration isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life." The excitement was shared by Jessica Waller, general manager, Away From Home, Kellanova, who added, "Teaming up with Taco Bell has been an incredible experience for Kellanova to bring the Cheez-It passion for cheesy flavor and fun into new culinary territories so that fans of both brands Want it. Need It. Cheez-It."

So, does a bigger Cheez-It make for a better Cheez-It, especially if it's all worked up with ingredients from the Taco Bell kitchen? There's only one way to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, Cheez-It-ness, and overall lovability.