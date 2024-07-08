Lemon Juice On Watermelon Is The Combo You Absolutely Need This Summer

There's almost nothing more refreshing than a juicy, cold slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. While you won't find us turning down watermelon on its own anytime soon, we're here to let you in on a little secret — you can make watermelon even better by adding a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

We're not the only ones who think so. In fact, in some parts of Southern Italy, lemon wedges are served alongside watermelon to squeeze over the fruit. The combination is zippy, bright, and strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sour. It's an easy summer snack that will keep you cool and hydrated due to the high water content in the watermelon.

The only thing you need to keep in mind when making this snack is to watch out for lemon seeds (if you've ever accidentally bit into lemon seed, you know it's an unpleasant experience), so you can either strain your lemon juice ahead of time, wrap the cut lemon in cheesecloth, or simply squeeze them lemon skin-side down to keep the seeds from falling onto your watermelon. Squeezing the lemon over your (clean) hand to catch the seeds will work, too.