Lemon Juice On Watermelon Is The Combo You Absolutely Need This Summer
There's almost nothing more refreshing than a juicy, cold slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. While you won't find us turning down watermelon on its own anytime soon, we're here to let you in on a little secret — you can make watermelon even better by adding a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
We're not the only ones who think so. In fact, in some parts of Southern Italy, lemon wedges are served alongside watermelon to squeeze over the fruit. The combination is zippy, bright, and strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sour. It's an easy summer snack that will keep you cool and hydrated due to the high water content in the watermelon.
The only thing you need to keep in mind when making this snack is to watch out for lemon seeds (if you've ever accidentally bit into lemon seed, you know it's an unpleasant experience), so you can either strain your lemon juice ahead of time, wrap the cut lemon in cheesecloth, or simply squeeze them lemon skin-side down to keep the seeds from falling onto your watermelon. Squeezing the lemon over your (clean) hand to catch the seeds will work, too.
Benefits of adding lemon juice to watermelon
The saying 'opposites attract' rings true when it comes to this combination. The bracing acidity of the lemon juice enhances the sweetness of the melon — and the result is absolutely delicious. While a bite of this tasty snack will prove this point, there's actually a scientific reason why this pairing works, too. Acidic foods like lemon juice increase saliva production, which helps you perceive flavors better.
The sweetness of watermelon is delicious, but can sometimes taste one-dimensional, so the addition of lemon juice is perfect for people who want a little more depth of flavor. Lemon juice is also rich in vitamin C, so adding a squeeze will add some nutrients to your summer snack. One of the best things about this snack is how easy it is to make, and it truly doesn't matter how you prepare your melon. You can slice it, cube it, or cut it into wedges before adding your juice.
Other ways to enjoy watermelon this summer
Another way to enjoy lemony watermelon is to eat it in a summer salad. Lemon juice packs a zesty punch in an heirloom watermelon salad with mint vinaigrette, or you can make a boozy watermelon salad where rum is the star of the show. The flavor combination of watermelon and lemon works as beautifully in beverages as it does in a snack. Watermelon lemonade is an ideal summer sipper for people of all ages, while sparkling watermelon vodka lemonade is perfect for adults looking for a refreshing cocktail.
Lemon juice isn't the only option out there if you want to add some extra flavor to your watermelon. Adding a pinch of salt works for the same reason as lemon juice does — it balances out the sweetness of the melon with contrasting flavor. If you really want to spice it up, watermelon is one of the best foods to top with Tajín, which is a salty Mexican chili-lime seasoning. Adding a sprinkle of Tajín results in a sweet, mildly spicy, and zesty bite.