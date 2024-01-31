Here's What Makes Grandma Pizza Such A Unique Pie

Everybody understands why learning how to cook like a grandma can help you craft delectable dishes, but it's less likely that you're familiar with thin and crispy Grandma pizza. While everyone has their own opinions about which slice of tomato pie is superior and you are undoubtedly aware of numerous pizza styles, you may reconsider which type is your favorite after learning about this specific meal.

The name of this pizza is likely a reference to its origins in the Italian home, where matriarchs traditionally made it. The key distinction between Grandma-style and other pies has to do with how it's made and how long it takes to create. Other styles call for the dough to be spread out on a pan and left to rise before being baked, allowing the crust to get fluffy during its cooking time. However, Grandma's pizza dough is placed in the oven before the dough has been allowed to rise, which results in a dense, more cracker-like crust.