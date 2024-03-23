Martha Stewart's Favorite Pizza Toppings Are Just As Fancy As She Is

If you think topping off pizza with peas is odd, you should know that peas are actually one of the beloved weird pizza toppings that you're likely to find on pizza in Brazil. It's possible that Martha Stewart picks her petits pois from her vegetable garden near her winter house when she's ready to enjoy some pizza. Stewart wrote about her garden on The Martha Blog, stating, "In another center bed, along this trellis we put up, are lots of peas – one section for shelling peas, which need to be removed from their pods before eating." But if you want to try Stewart's special pizza topping, you can probably find petits pois at your local grocery store instead of growing your own, which will still provide you with the freshest pea flavor to add to your pizza.

Shelled peas that are newly picked can actually lose their sweetness pretty fast. However, you can buy frozen petits pois at a grocery store or supermarket, which will have the sweet flavor of freshly picked peas because they've been blanched and flash-frozen to preserve that sweet flavor. Since petits pois can defrost easily, you can actually toss them right on top of your fresh, hot pizza and allow the warmth of the pizza to thaw them when you're ready to eat.