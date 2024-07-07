When It Comes To Cleaning Your Pressure Cooker, Don't Be Lazy

Pressure cookers are one of those wonderful kitchen tools previous generations could only have dreamed of having at their fingertips. Though they've technically been around since the 1600s, pressure cookers as a kitchen appliance didn't become popular until the latter half of the 20th century (and didn't become widespread until the 1970s, as during the '50s and '60s, they had a tendency to explode). Though they're similar in concept to slow cookers, pressure cookers are great for making meals that usually take a long time in short order.

The problem with pressure cookers, though, isn't a fault of the appliances themselves, but of the people using them. Much as you should really clean your air fryer between each use, the same applies to your pressure cooker. It can feel like a pain to clean it every time, but it's extremely important to do so rather than just throwing it in the fridge with the food still inside. Pressure cookers aren't built to store food but to cook it, and leaving your leftovers in there can actually significantly damage them.